Calvin Harris’s Future Collab ‘Rollin’ Is A Dark And Groovy Ride

Getty Images

Calvin Harris has rolled out another slammer from his star-studded forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. This time, he's brought Future and Khalid along for the ride.

On "Rollin," Harris riffs on some vintage synthesizers while Khalid and Future swap around verses and choruses. The song follows the classic lyrical narrative of driving really fast on a highway, presumably into a blazing sunset, to forget about a bad relationship. But in true Future form, the dark lyrics never disrupt the groove.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 drops June 30 and is set to feature collabs from Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry, among lots of other stars.