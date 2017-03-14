A Mostly Complete Breakdown Of Harry Styles’s Favorite Fashions

After Harry Styles performed on the Today show this week, his bespoke Edward Sexton suit — cut with a vintage silhouette and in an eye-popping shade of bright pink — set the internet aflame. We've parsed the self-evident influences in Harry's personal style before but, taking a step back, we can see that Harry has always had particular preferences, which are only becoming more apparent as our favorite boy-band star grows up.

Harry consistently works from a surprisingly small list of essentials, and his success has translated into a taste for finer fashions: He has a well-documented penchant for prints, especially by Saint Laurent; flowy, gender-bending garments a la Alessandro Michele's Gucci; and luxury fabrics like shearling. He gravitates toward high-end clothing that looks fancy, luxurious, and well-tailored, an evolution from his early reliance on skinny scarves and worn-out tees. In his time off, he reaches for generously cut Hawaiian shirts, or an all-black uniform. Below, a mostly complete catalogue of all the styles worn by Styles.