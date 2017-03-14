The Stranger Things Kids Couldn’t Stop Being Adorable At The Movie & TV Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While you were watching the inaugural Movie & TV Awards on your couch with a bag of chips, a bunch of 12-year-olds were out there living it up with your favorite celebs.

The cast of Stranger Things were, unsurprisingly, cute both on- and offstage. From Millie Bobby Brown's happy tears during her acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Show to their big Show of the Year win, the kids from the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, had the best night ever. You're also lying to yourself if you weren't jealous of Brown's hug from Zac Efron. Check out the supercut clip above and relive the kids' sweetest moments.