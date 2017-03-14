Millie Bobby Brown Can’t Stop Crying While Accepting Best Actor In A Show

As Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown is a tiny force to be reckoned with on Stranger Things, but in real life, she's only human. The 13-year-old was brought to tears while accepting her very first Golden Popcorn for the very first Best Actor in a Show category at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

And once she started crying, she really couldn't stop. (TBH, I cried too.) "I want to thank the cast and crew for being my second family," she said through tears. "I love you."

Brown concluded her speech with thanking the Duffer Brothers for creating a "badass female iconic character" that she has the honor to play on Stranger Things.