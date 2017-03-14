Steve Granitz/WireImage

No one had a better time than this squad

The 13 Reasons Why Cast Stole The Show At The Movie & TV Awards

The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards show was jam-packed with squads, but no group made more of an entrance than the 13 Reasons Why cast. All the major players from the hit Netflix series crashed the stage to present Show of the Year to the adorable cast of another show: Stranger Things. What resulted was two huge groups fangirling over each other and snapping selfies faster than Clay Jensen could hit play on his cassette player.

Before they hung out at the Netflix after-party and pretended they actually were the kids from Stranger Things, the 13 Reasons Why actors totally rocked the show. Check out their adorable moments from the big night.