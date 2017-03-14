The 13 Reasons Why Cast Stole The Show At The Movie & TV Awards

The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards show was jam-packed with squads, but no group made more of an entrance than the 13 Reasons Why cast. All the major players from the hit Netflix series crashed the stage to present Show of the Year to the adorable cast of another show: Stranger Things. What resulted was two huge groups fangirling over each other and snapping selfies faster than Clay Jensen could hit play on his cassette player.
Before they hung out at the Netflix after-party and pretended they actually were the kids from Stranger Things, the 13 Reasons Why actors totally rocked the show. Check out their adorable moments from the big night.
-
For starters, Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen) and Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker) looked completely flawless.Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV1617/Getty Images For MTV
-
And Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla) continued to stalk Clay.
Navarro also shared a cast pic from the red carpet with a sweet caption: "You can't pick your family but if you're very lucky someone else does and you all love each other tremendously. #13reasonswhy @mtv awards. We came. We saw. We killed it. We will see ya next year."
-
Devin Druid (Tyler Down) fanboyed over the Stranger Things kids.
Ross Butler (Zach Dempsey) made a much-appreciated cameo, sticking his tongue out at the camera.
-
And Miles Heizer (Alex Standall) and Tommy Dorfman's (Ryan Shaver) outfits were totally jaw-dropping.Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
-
The squad — a.k.a. “Team 13” — were adorably pumped right before they went onstage to present Show of the Year.
-
Several of the stars jammed out to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”
Celebs: They're just like us.
-
While Steven Silver (Marcus Cole) and Ajiona Alexus (Sheri Holland) listened to Drake and Future’s “Jumpman.”
-
Brandon Larracuente (Jeff Atkins) is front and center in this epic selfie — as he should be.
I'm still standing by my tweet that he should've gotten his own Golden Popcorn, because Jeff Atkins deserved better.
-
And Langford was kind enough to give us a mini tour of the 13 Reasons Why table.
It's like we were actually there.
-
Everyone was excited to meet the Liberty High kids, including Cara Delevingne and Snatched stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.
-
Seriously, we are not worthy.Kevin Winter/Getty Images