Warner Bros.

We Do Not Deserve This New Wonder Woman Trailer

Gal Gadot debuted the final Wonder Woman trailer at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night (May 7), and I have not fully recovered from all the emotions it's making me feel.

Hippolyta is right: We do not deserve you, Diana!!!

In the film, Diana of Themyscira is introduced to the world of mankind by U.S. fighter pilot and undercover agent Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) during World War I. As we've seen in previous trailers, Diana has no qualms about kicking dudes (or Doctor Poison) in the face for the sake of peace and justice.

Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2, 2017.