Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema

The Losers Club Is Bringing An Exclusive It Clip To The MTV Movie And TV Awards

Get ready to watch part of the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards from underneath a blanket, because the kids from It are sharing an exclusive clip of the horror reboot on Sunday (May 7).

After the trailer dropped in March, coulrophobia (fear of clowns) overtook the internet. This Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, all seven members of The Losers Club — including Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard — will present never-before-seen footage from the Stephen King adaptation. Grab your flashlight, because Pennywise the Clown loves to lurk in the dark.

Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.