Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Molly Tarlov And Jillian Rose Reed Are Together Again At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

When we last saw Sadie Saxton and Tamara Kaplan, the Awkward gals were thick as thieves in New York. And now the actresses responsible for the endlessly entertaining teens (aka Molly Tarlov and Jillian Rose Reed) are together once again -- and they are not in Palos Hills.

Molly and JRR walked the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Nothing like those cheerleading uniforms! JRR's frock is giving us some JLo vibes:

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

And Molly looks angelic in white (nothing like Sadie Saxton):

Steve Granitz/WireImage

And because we're feeling a bit nostalgic for the lovable duo, here they are through the years at the annual golden popcorn-filled extravaganza with some other familiar pals from the MTV comedy series.