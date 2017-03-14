10 Celebs Who Dyed Their Hair For A TV Show

Jason Merritt/Getty Images / Todd Williamson/Getty Images / Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Changing your hair color is a ~big deal~ and a major commitment. However, actors do it all the time, often for a role they're playing. Unlike Millie Bobby Brown — who shaved her head to play badass Eleven on Stranger Things — these 13 stars were actually allowed to keep their hair.

Check out the abundance of fake blonde, red, and more colors for some new TV hair inspo.