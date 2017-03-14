Jason Merritt/Getty Images / Todd Williamson/Getty Images / Amanda Edwards/WireImage

10 Celebs Who Dyed Their Hair For A TV Show

Redheads, blonds, and more, oh my!

Changing your hair color is a ~big deal~ and a major commitment. However, actors do it all the time, often for a role they're playing. Unlike Millie Bobby Brown — who shaved her head to play badass Eleven on Stranger Things — these 13 stars were actually allowed to keep their hair.

Check out the abundance of fake blonde, red, and more colors for some new TV hair inspo.

  1. Ariana Grande
    Aaron Warkov/Nickelodeon

    In order to play ditzy Cat Valentine on both Victorious and Sam & Cat, Grande had to dye her hair a vibrant red. “It took a second for me to really, really, really get used to it,” she admitted to ClevverTV.

  2. Cole Sprouse
    Dean Buscher/The CW

    The blond Suite Life of Zack and Cody star had to dye his hair black to play famous comic book character Jughead Jones on Riverdale. “It makes it easier for people to tell my twin and I apart,” he joked while doing press for the show.

  3. K.J. Apa
    Diyah Pera/The CW

    Sprouse’s Riverdale co-star also had to change his hair, going from dark brown to Archie’s classic red. When asked if he dyed his hair for the auditions, Apa laughed and said, “No, definitely not.” The hair-dyeing process takes over two hours and Apa has to get it done every two weeks. Yikes.

  4. Evan Peters
    Kevork Djansezian/WireImage

    For American Horror Story: Roanoke, Peters admitted, "Yeah, I didn’t do this to my hair [for fun]," when asked if his new red hair was for the show.

  5. Ashley Tisdale
    Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    In order to play spunky Maddie Fitzpatrick on Suite Life, Tisdale had to transform her dark hair to blonde.

  6. Katherine McNamara
    Ian Watson/Freeform

    Blonde-haired McNamara had to go red to play Clary Fray on Shadowhunters. Back in 2015, McNamara posted pics to Instagram, documenting the transformation process.

  7. Debby Ryan
    JB Lacroix/WireImage

    Like McNamara and Grande, Ryan had to dye her hair red to star on Jessie. On Instagram in 2015, Ryan shared her “final dye session of Jessie red,” not-so-subtly hinting the show was ending soon.

  8. Anna Paquin
    Bill McClelland/FilmMagic

    The True Blood star was contractually obligated to have blonde hair on the show. To celebrate her hair's freedom after the series ended, Paquin dyed it blue and purple.

  9. Sophie Turner
    Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

    The Game of Thrones star confessed she is "naturally blonde," but admitted she enjoyed "the auburn" color of Sansa Stark's hair.

  10. Miles Heizer
    Beth Dubber/Netflix

    The 13 Reasons Why stud went from brunette to platinum blond to play troubled youth Alex Standall. After the show premiered on Netflix, Heizer ‘grammed a pic of getting his hair bleached. "I’m glad everyone’s enjoying 13 Reasons Why!" he captioned. "I don’t have a scalp anymore but it was well worth it."