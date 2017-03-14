10 Celebs Who Dyed Their Hair For A TV Show

Changing your hair color is a ~big deal~ and a major commitment. However, actors do it all the time, often for a role they're playing. Unlike Millie Bobby Brown — who shaved her head to play badass Eleven on Stranger Things — these 13 stars were actually allowed to keep their hair.
Check out the abundance of fake blonde, red, and more colors for some new TV hair inspo.
-
Aaron Warkov/Nickelodeon
In order to play ditzy Cat Valentine on both Victorious and Sam & Cat, Grande had to dye her hair a vibrant red. “It took a second for me to really, really, really get used to it,” she admitted to ClevverTV.
-
Dean Buscher/The CW
The blond Suite Life of Zack and Cody star had to dye his hair black to play famous comic book character Jughead Jones on Riverdale. “It makes it easier for people to tell my twin and I apart,” he joked while doing press for the show.
-
Diyah Pera/The CW
Sprouse’s Riverdale co-star also had to change his hair, going from dark brown to Archie’s classic red. When asked if he dyed his hair for the auditions, Apa laughed and said, “No, definitely not.” The hair-dyeing process takes over two hours and Apa has to get it done every two weeks. Yikes.
-
Kevork Djansezian/WireImage
For American Horror Story: Roanoke, Peters admitted, "Yeah, I didn’t do this to my hair [for fun]," when asked if his new red hair was for the show.
-
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
In order to play spunky Maddie Fitzpatrick on Suite Life, Tisdale had to transform her dark hair to blonde.
-
Ian Watson/Freeform
Blonde-haired McNamara had to go red to play Clary Fray on Shadowhunters. Back in 2015, McNamara posted pics to Instagram, documenting the transformation process.
-
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Like McNamara and Grande, Ryan had to dye her hair red to star on Jessie. On Instagram in 2015, Ryan shared her “final dye session of Jessie red,” not-so-subtly hinting the show was ending soon.
-
Bill McClelland/FilmMagic
The True Blood star was contractually obligated to have blonde hair on the show. To celebrate her hair's freedom after the series ended, Paquin dyed it blue and purple.
-
Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
The Game of Thrones star confessed she is "naturally blonde," but admitted she enjoyed "the auburn" color of Sansa Stark's hair.
-
Beth Dubber/Netflix
The 13 Reasons Why stud went from brunette to platinum blond to play troubled youth Alex Standall. After the show premiered on Netflix, Heizer ‘grammed a pic of getting his hair bleached. "I’m glad everyone’s enjoying 13 Reasons Why!" he captioned. "I don’t have a scalp anymore but it was well worth it."