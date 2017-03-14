All The Times Zendaya Was A Chameleon On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Is there any red carpet look Zendaya can't pull off? From formal mullets to $38 dresses, she does it all like a pro. Her Met Gala looks in particular really exemplify her ability to shape-shift into different looks with ease. Let us revisit them, in all their glory.
2015Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Zendaya wore a custom Fausto Puglisi gown to the "China: Through The Looking Glass" gala.
2016Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Has a bowl cut ever looked as glamorous as it did when Zendaya wore one, with a Michael Kors gown, to the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" gala?
2017Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Zendaya went for a parrot print Dolce & Gabbana dress and big, teased hair for the "Commes des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" gala.
At only 20 years old, just think about how many incredible Met Gala looks we have to look forward to from Zendaya.