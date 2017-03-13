Zendaya Wore A $38 Dress On The Red Carpet
Queen of Affordability
On Saturday night, Zendaya hit the Kids' Choice Awards red carpet just like she'd walked countless other red carpets. Except this time she wore a shockingly affordable gown. Like, this dress wasn't just under $100. It was under $50.
The dress (which cost $38, to be exact) is a piece from her clothing line, Zaya by Zendaya.
It's currently available to buy only in black, but Zendaya revealed on Instagram that the exact copper-colored version she wore should be available soon.
It's impressive not only that Zendaya's made such an inexpensive dress look so high-end, but also that she pulled off an orange dress on an ORANGE CARPET. Bravo!