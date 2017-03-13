Zendaya Wore A $38 Dress On The Red Carpet

On Saturday night, Zendaya hit the Kids' Choice Awards red carpet just like she'd walked countless other red carpets. Except this time she wore a shockingly affordable gown. Like, this dress wasn't just under $100. It was under $50.

The dress (which cost $38, to be exact) is a piece from her clothing line, Zaya by Zendaya.

It's currently available to buy only in black, but Zendaya revealed on Instagram that the exact copper-colored version she wore should be available soon.

It's impressive not only that Zendaya's made such an inexpensive dress look so high-end, but also that she pulled off an orange dress on an ORANGE CARPET. Bravo!