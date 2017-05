Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

It's not a dress that doubles as a floral couch, but I'll take it

Kim Kardashian has used the Met Gala to show off some daring looks — from her iconic floral pregnancy gown to her "blingy, sexy robot" dress — but this year she's gone quite simple.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She arrived solo in a simple white dress by Vivienne Westwood, nude sandals, and no jewelry. It seems she's followed through on her decision to not wear jewelry after her 2016 robbery.