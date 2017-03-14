Kim Kardashian Doesn't Know If She'll Ever Wear Real Jewelry Again

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

She says she was being "flashy" and "materialistic" before her Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian filmed an episode of Ellen yesterday, her first TV interview (aside from talking head footage on Keeping Up With The Kardashians) since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris. She opened up about how the life-threatening incident is making her question her relationship with luxury goods.

"I'm such a different person. I, um...I don't want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me," she explained while tearing up. "I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show—I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before."

Last October, masked men held Kardashian up in her hotel room, tied her up, and made off with millions of dollars worth of fine jewelry. In turn, it looks like Kim plans on sticking with costume jewelry in the future.

"It's not to say that I'll never wear jewelry again or anything like that, [but] I truly don't know if I'd ever feel comfortable. I don't know if I'd ever wear real jewelry again," she said, explaining ramped-up personal security measures.

You can watch the full clip from the episode, which airs later today, here.