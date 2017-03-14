Lorde Made You A Playlist Of ‘Bomb Shit’ She’s Listening To

Getty Images

If you follow Lorde on Twitter, you’ll know she’s constantly dishing out recommendations for new music she’s obsessed with. Now she’s finally decided to compile her latest musical loves and put them on one handy Spotify playlist for us all to savor. Think of it as a homemade mixtape, from Ella to you.

Over the weekend, Lorde debuted her “Homemade Dynamite” playlist, named after a song on her forthcoming Melodrama album (yes, the one she recently debuted at Coachella). It’s an eclectic mix of “bomb shit” that encompasses hip-hop (Kendrick Lamar, Future), pop (Zara Larsson, Bleachers), and even some oldies but goodies (Paul Simon, Nancy Sinatra). And of course, it includes a little Lorde herself, kicking off with “Green Light.”

Listen to the 22-song collection below, and keep it locked on Spotify for more of Lorde’s musical discoveries — she plans to update the playlist regularly.