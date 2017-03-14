Bella Hadid Says Fyre Festival Was Something She 'Couldn't Stand By'

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

'I initially trusted this would be an amazing & incredible experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion...'

Now that the jig is up at Fyre Festival and the not-so-luxurious VIP music experience has spiraled into one mortifying disaster, some of the celebrities attached to the event are coming forward to apologize to those who expected a memorable weekend and had one in a very unexpected way.

Bella Hadid — who was featured in the trailer hyping Fyre as an elite music festival experience on a private island in the Bahamas — broke her silence since the meltdown took over social media and Reddit on April 28. Understandably, Hadid was quick to clarify that she was involved in the promotion of the festival, but not the production of the event itself — and that had she any suspicion that things would've unraveled the way they did, she would've kept her distance.

"Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives," she wrote. "I initially trusted this would be an amazing & incredible experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion...I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by..."

She signs off with well wishes for the attendees and hopes that they made it back from Exumas safely. Ja Rule — who was one of the event's organizers — was even more disappointed in the note he posted to Twitter, stressing that the festival was "NOT A SCAM" and that he was "heartbroken" about how things had gone down for Fyre patrons.

Just...oooooooff.