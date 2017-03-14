What The Hell Happened At The Kendall Jenner-Endorsed Music Festival?

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

It was supposed to be a glamorous festival experience in the Bahamas featuring after-parties hosted by Kendall Jenner; sets from Blink-182, Major Lazer, members of the G.O.O.D. Music family, and more; and an overall chill time with an excellent soundtrack. Turns out that the Fyre Festival — which was co-created by Ja Rule — is anything but.

Now, a bunch of really pissed off patrons are trying to make sense of what the hell is going on there, and Fyre Festival has become the ultimate cautionary tale for those trying to pull off a major music event with major money thrown behind it.

Billboard has a thorough rundown of the debacle, but here's the gist: Festival organizers promised cabanas, catered meals, hangtime with models (as implied by the Bella Hadid-starring vid above), private travel via jet, gorgeous accommodations, and an exclusive lineup — and based on reports from the scene, they delivered none of the above. Blink-182 canceled their set before the weekend kicked off, saying they were "not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans."

Blink-182's Spidey senses were right on the money, as Twitter and Reddit were soon flooded with horror stories. The accounts were split between outraged festivalgoers who either couldn't get to the festival at all due to canceled travel and attendees who made it to the island and were horrified at what they found. Those "cabanas" were actually "tents," and photos show that the grounds looked more like a construction site than a venue for a music festival expecting jetfuls of eager visitors.

Discarded notes believed to be those of a festival staffer indicate reveal that their snack bar-stocking agenda was well-planned ("chips?"), but that things like, you know, confirming that food and actual shelter were actually available weren't super high on the to-do list.

Friday morning (April 28), Fyre Festival organizers commented that they're "postponing" the event, but not outright canceling it: "We are working tirelessly to ensure each guest leaves the island safely and ask for everyone's patience and cooperation as we continue to provide ongoing updates via email and our official social media channels as they become available, including refund information." Good luck getting people to show up to the rescheduled affair, Ja and Co.

Marshmello wasn't booked, but as he posted on Twitter, he's not super mad about it. We can't blame him. (And we given the conditions, we definitely can't blame Blink-182 for canceling, either.)