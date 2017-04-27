Why Does Fall Out Boy Sing ‘Oops, I Did It Again’ In Their New Song?

Getty

Fall Out Boy must've been Britney Spears fans at some point, because her iconic "Oops!...I Did It Again" lyric gets a brief — and maybe unintentional — shout-out in the band's new song "Young and Menace." They dropped the music video, plus an album announcement, on Thursday (April 27). Mania, Fall Out Boy's seventh LP, is due September 15, with a tour beginning in October.

This exciting news comes days after FOB tweeted a mysterious purple wave GIF as a preview to the video for "Young and Menace" (below). The trippy video follows a young boy who hangs out at their show after running away from a mob of humans in animal costumes. Someone call Maurice Sendak's people, because this is exactly where the wild things are.

The clip fittingly closes with crashing purple waves — possibly where the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end, according to the "Oops!...I Did It Again" video from 2000. Now where's the astronaut who'll go down and get it for Britney? Perhaps one of those talking animals can help.