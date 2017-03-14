Getty Images

Katy Perry Is About To Be Eaten By Migos On Her New Single Artwork

For her next single, Katy Perry is serving up quite the delectable entrée: her own severed head.

After a ton of speculation, the Guy Fieri lookalike has confirmed the next single from her upcoming fifth album. It’s called “Bon Appetit” and it features “Bad and Boujee” trio Migos. The single’s meme-friendly artwork shows Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff’s arms reaching across a checkered tablecloth for a dish full of various fruits. There are grapes, bananas, kiwis, apples... and the head of Katy Perry, puckering up for the camera like it’s the most normal thing in the world.

“Bon Apetit” follows the Skip Marley-featuring “Chained to the Rhythm,” and arrives this Friday (April 28). Perry teased the single earlier this week by sharing a recipe with fans for the “world’s best cherry pie,” which had KatyCats ‘round the world embracing their inner Betty Crockers.

In even more exciting KP news, she's set to perform on Saturday Night Live’s season finale on May 20, which could potentially mark the TV debut of “Bon Apetit.” Here’s hoping Migos will be along for the ride and Perry will keep her head firmly planted on her body.