Katy Perry Channels Guy Fieri For Hair Inspo

Getty Images

Katy Perry has been going through a style reinvention lately. She recently cut her hair in the vein of Scarlett Johansson, then went even shorter with a style that was very Justin Bieber. Now, it appears Katy has found hair inspiration from another star. A Food Network star, that is.

She shared a photo of herself with spiky hair in the style of none other than the mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri.

While she declared yesterday "#nevergettinglaidday" due to the hairstyle, I'd argue this is her best look yet.