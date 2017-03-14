Hills Aunt: Stephanie Pratt Had No Idea A Mini Speidi Was On The Way

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Stephanie Pratt will be an aunt in October (in case you haven't heard, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first crystal child together). But it turns out the Hills alum had "no idea" a mini Speidi was on the way until the notorious couple's Us Weekly cover story and accompanying interview (the bun in the oven that wasn't banana bread or muffins).

"I had no idea Heidi was pregnant," the Made in Chelsea star revealed to OK! magazine via DailyMail. "Spencer and Heidi tend to do things in their own way. I'm really happy for them both," the SoCal native, who now resides in London, added. The sibs have certainly come a long way since the unforgettable Season 6 disagreement below...

Offer your congrats to Stephanie as well as the soon-to-be parents in the comments -- and stay with MTV News as Speidi's spawn nears his/her debut (and of course, after she/he enters the world as well).