Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are procreating: The infamous Hills lovebirds are expecting their first child together. This pregnancy is the real deal and not like the scare featured during Season 2 of the entertaining MTV series.

“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it," Spencer recalled to Us Weekly about the moment he learned the life-changing news. "She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

He continued: “Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’"

“I started crying, and he embraced me," Heidi (who is 12 weeks along and due October 19) added.

Heidi has long been vocal about her desire to become a mother, while Spencer has openly resisted the idea. The “Superficial” crooner decided to postpone expanding her brood when her older sister Holly was gearing up to welcome her firstborn, but now, the time is right -- and a mini Speidi will soon make his/her debut. Wonder if this munchkin will love crystals…

