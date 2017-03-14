Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Kendrick Lamar won't just be celebrating the drop of DAMN. and the close of two stellar festival-headlining performances at Coachella on April 22, as he's got additional accomplishments of his own to applaud: DAMN. is now, officially, the album with the premiere week to beat in 2017.

Billboard reports that DAMN. moved 603,000 units — that counts streaming and traditional album sales — which trounced initial expectations of the 530,000-550,000 units DAMN. was likely to sell. It debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well, making DAMN. Lamar's third album to premiere in the top spot.

DAMN.'s triumph bumps Drake's More Life from 2017's champion status, as the playlist project earned 505,000 equivalent units in its first week of streaming. Drake's chart performance and sales are no joke, though, as DAMN. stands in Views's shadow as far as best first week performances are concerned: Drake's 2016 album passed the million mark by moving a whopping 1.04 million units in its first week, and DAMN. is the effort that's come the closest to that insane number in recent memory. (More Life continues to thrive on the streaming front, too.)

Still, 2016 ended, 2017 isn't messing around, and this week is all about DAMN.. Congrats to K. Dot for setting the standard for the rest of 2017's albums, and Lamar's mom, who totally called the record's success.