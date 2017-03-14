Kendrick Lamar's Mom Is Officially The Biggest Fan Of His New Album

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

She is also better at utilizing emojis than your mom (sorry)

Kendrick Lamar's new album, DAMN., has received tons and tons of positive critical attention. The avalanche of accolades is nothing compared to this exclamation point-dotted text from his mom, though, as Paula Oliver may have just dropped the mic on DAMN. discourse from here on out.

The rapper shared a screengrab of a text from his mom, which showed two things: Momma is very, very proud of her son and the brilliance he's recorded, and Momma is very, very into emojis.

Any review that kicks off with "OMG. This cd is bombbbbb!" is a rave in and of itself, but Oliver ribbed her son about how he should've put a picture of his parents on the cover before doling out a handful of 💯s. The album isn't simply bomb, by mom's logic, but bomb bomb bomb bomb. So are her son's fans, too: "Your fans are some die hards. I love them."

Same, and should we all be so lucky as to receive glowing praise from our mothers rife with the most enthusiastic emoji display a phone can deliver.