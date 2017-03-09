2 Chainz Fires Off Wild Verses On Two New Songs

Getty Images

On the cusp of dropping Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, 2 Chainz has shelled out two new tracks from the album.

The first, “It’s a Vibe,” is a smooth R&B romp that features cool, casual vocals from Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhene Aiko. Despite the seductive vibe, though, 2 Chainz manages to sneak in a few characteristically goofy punchlines: “Gas in a Ziploc, now that’s loud and clear," for one. The ATL titan heads in a more fiery direction on “Smartphone,” a creeping street track where he boasts over a heavy trap beat.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music drops April 7 and also features the previously released Quavo/Gucci Mane collab, “Good Drank.” Hear both new singles below.