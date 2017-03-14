ICYMI Rihanna's Face Was Projected On The Empire State Building

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

Does that make it the eighth wonder of the world?

To celebrate their 150th anniversary, fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar projected some of their most iconic photo spreads on the Empire State Building last night. That included pictures of old and new cover girls alike from Elizabeth Taylor to Kendall Jenner. But most, importantly, it included Rihanna.

The magazine projected her 2015 Jaws inspired photoshoot, as well as her recent spread where she posed as Amelia Earhart.

From this point on, I christen the Empire State building the eighth wonder of the world.