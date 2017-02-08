Rihanna Cosplays As Amelia Earhart for Harpers Bazaar

Getty Images

Rihanna and Amelia Earhart are two of the most influential women of the last 150 years. Between them, they have achieved such accolades as being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic ocean, passing 2 billion cumulative views on VEVO, and winning a Footwear News Shoe of the Year Award. So it makes sense that Harper's Bazaar would bring these two together for their anniversary issue.

The spread is styled by longtime Rihanna collaborator Mel Ottenberg and features her wearing modern interpretations of Amelia Earhart looks. It's paired with an essay Earhart originally wrote for the magazine in 1929, on "how to fly fashionably."

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer," Rihanna writes about the shoot. "Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harper's Bazaar in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boys."

Between this and Rihanna's upcoming appearance as Marion Crane on Bates Motel, I'm loving these rihboots ... or shall we call them modern rihtellings.

You can check out the entire shoot here.