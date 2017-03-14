Kim Kardashian’s Kylie Cosmetics Collection Will Feature 4 New Liquid Lipsticks

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)

After teasing a mysterious video, Kylie Jenner has announced the details of her collaboration with Kim Kardashian. The collection will consist of "4 signature Kim K nudes" that are "created to represent her signature look." That means the lipsticks are approximately the same colors as Kim's buff-colored bodycon separates.

They also come in very of-the-moment rose-gold packaging.

The collection will be available April 25 at 3 p.m. PST. So if you're dying to get your hands on it, that means you've got five days to memorize your credit card number. Get to work!