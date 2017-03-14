Kylie Jenner Pulls A Single White Female On Kim Kardashian In New Cosmetics Collab Video

Getty Images

When it comes to makeup, Kylie Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian have a troubled past. First, Kim visited the Kylie Cosmetics factory and threatened to give away all the inventory before it sold. Then there was the time Kim stole a bunch of lip kits from Kylie's pop-up shop and gave them out to fans for free. Not to mention when Kylie retaliated by posting a bunch of unflattering snaps of Kim getting her face contoured.

But it appears the sisters have made peace by announcing that Kim will be releasing a collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. They teased the news with a kinda creepy video where the sisters are styled to look like each other.

Am I the only one getting Single White Female vibes? Seems fitting considering the two wore nearly identical looks last week. Regardless, stay tuned to see what products Kim and Kylie have up their (probably identical) sleeves.