Young Money / YouTube

Nicki Minaj Is The Literal Queen Of England In The ‘No Frauds’ Video

Nicki Minaj decked herself out in all the crown jewels for her new "No Frauds" video, which sees her reigning over London with Drake and Lil Wayne.

From a London bridge to a literal throne room, Nicki is dripping with gems in just about every shot of the video. She even wears a full face mask adorned with pearls, because bejeweled masks seem to be a thing this week.

There's also an appearance by a woman who looks conspicuously like Remy Ma, and a few shots of Nicki handling a royal sword. Guess we're supposed to connect the dots ourselves.