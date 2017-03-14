Only Rihanna Could Pull Off This Bedazzled Surgical Mask

Nicholas Hunt/BET/Getty Images for BET

It’s part of an outfit that also included white thigh-high boots and double denim

It seems as if Rihanna's Coachella mood this year was "BEDAZZLED AS HELL." Over the weekend, she shared pictures of herself wearing a full-body, crystal-covered unitard. Then on Monday night she shared her final look of the weekend: a matching denim set paired with white thigh-high boots and what appears to be a surgical mask covered in diamonds and pearls.

She later swapped the mask out for sunglasses, freeing her face up to indulge in some, uh, festival refreshments.

If you ask me, Coachella is a personal runway show for Rihanna first, a musical festival second.