Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Are A Country Duo In A Star Is Born First Look

Getty Images

The first official look at Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born remake is here, and we barely even recognized the Oscar-nominated actor standing alongside a very toned-down (and brunette) Lady Gaga. Nice wallet chain, Gaga.

Gaga recently shared the first photo of her character, Ally, to mark the start of production at Coachella this past weekend. "I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend," the singer wrote on Instagram. “I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of 'A Star Is Born' is so special, and I’m so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true."

A Star Is Born — a remake of a so-so remake of an outstanding remake — will be Cooper’s directorial debut and will feature the actor as a country star named Jackson Maine who is “on the brink of decline” when he meets Ally (Gaga), an unknown talent with star-making potential. The two begin a passionate love affair, which is all fine and good until Ally’s career starts to eclipse poor, washed-up Jackson’s. That’s when everything starts to unravel in a glorious, heartbreaking musical spectacle.

According to the press release, Gaga will compose and perform original songs in the film. (She’s undoubtedly chasing the Oscar that evaded her in 2016.) Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott (of course) will also star.

Gaga's career transformation from meat-dress-wearing pop star to Golden Globe–winning actress has been full of surprises, but everything about A Star Is Born feels right for the performer. After all, it wasn't too long ago that she was a struggling singer-songwriter herself, looking for someone to give her a chance at stardom.