Emma Stone Responds To Teen's Dazzling La La Land Promposal

Getty Images

Arizona teen Jacob Staudenmaier, who kinda sorta resembles Ryan Gosling, made headlines this week after his dazzling La La Land–themed promposal to Emma Stone went viral. It didn't take the Oscar winner long to respond to the teen's elaborate proposal. Unfortunately for Staudenmaier, it probably wasn't the answer he was hoping for.

At least he got a personal response from Stone, who's currently filming in London and therefore cannot attend the Arcadia High School prom. Still, she hopes he has a lovely night with his friends. The teen read Stone's response on Good Morning America on Friday (April 7).

“Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received,” the La La Land star wrote. “I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I'm grateful you thought of me. Thank you. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”

If that didn't just make you go Awwwww, then you obviously have no soul. You know what they say, kid: Here's to the fools who dream.