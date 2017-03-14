Teen Who Vaguely Looks Like Ryan Gosling Recreates La La Land To Ask Emma Stone To Prom

Getty Images

What's a teen who kinda sorta looks like Ryan Gosling to do when he doesn't have a date to prom? Ask Emma Stone to be his date, duh! Through song! By recreating the rousing opening number from La La Land! Wow. Promposals honestly seem so exhausting.

With the help of his friends, Phoenix high school student Jacob Staudenmaier — a fool with a dream, if you will — recreated the La La Land scene in the Arcadia High School parking lot to extend an invite to the Oscar winner.

The teen wordsmith put his original spin on "Another Day of Sun" with lyrics like, "I need a date to prom / I should have done it earlier / But now I'll sing this song / I think I'm kind of freaking out / This song took so much time / And I'm finding this real hard to rhyme / It's fine, I'm fine." Pasek and Paul, who?

He makes a pretty solid case for himself, with his "far-fetched" resemblance to Gosling and promise to take Stone to Olive Garden on prom night. But for now, we'll have to wait and see if the actress responds. (As if she could say no to unlimited breadsticks.)