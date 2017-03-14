10 Cheaper By The Dozen Secrets We Learned From Henry Baker

As a kid with 11 brothers and sisters, Henry Baker had a hard time creating his own identity outside of the Baker dozen. Luckily, actor Kevin Schmidt has had no problem separating himself from his childhood roles in Cheaper by the Dozen and Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

Since the franchise ended over a decade ago, Schmidt has become a soap opera star, directed music videos for brother Kendall Schmidt's band, and started the Hapbee Company, which specializes in organic products. And yes, he had a puberty transformation à la Neville Longbottom (and he's aware that the internet is into it).

Schmidt spoke with MTV News to share some behind-the-scenes stories and discuss his Cheaper by the Dozen side project.