Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cheaper By The Dozen's Sarah And Henry Baker Reunited To Glam It Up On The Red Carpet

You know the saying: The siblings who soak Ashton Kutcher's underwear in raw meat together stay together.

On Sunday (February 19), two of the Baker's dozen from Cheaper by the Dozen reunited after 14 years. Alyson Stoner (Sarah) and Kevin Schmidt (Henry) met up at the Hollywood Beauty Awards where Schmidt's business, Hapbee Company, sponsored the V.I.P. gift bags. Both actors shared sweet pics from the special night.

"Thank you @kevingeeschmidt for having me at the Hollywood Beauty Awards and congratulations on @hapbeecompany - I'm using the scrub tonight," Stoner captioned. They definitely look different from their Cheaper days.

Besides sharing his own pic of the duo, Schmidt posted a cute — although dark — GIF of them goofing off like old times. "[Fourteen] years later and still at it," he wrote. No word on if anyone else's underwear got the meat treatment that night.