Harry Styles Is Soaking Wet On The Cover Of His Next Project

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Harry Styles fans, rejoice: We still don't know what the One Direction singer has in store for us on April 7, but at least we know it has a name.

Styles broke his social media silence (of sorts) on Friday (March 31) to share what appears to be cover art for a new album, or a single at the very least: It's dark, it's moody, and it's a Sign of the Times.

Given that Styles appeared soaking wet in the mysterious TV spot, the image of him sitting in shallow water continues with that aesthetic. (That he announced the name of the project on the 30th anniversary of Prince's Sign 'O' the Times is another matter entirely — but hey, maybe that's just a funky coincidence.)

Does it mean he'll be splashing around on set when he hits Saturday Night Live on April 15? Maybe! It's a sure bet we'll hear something off of Sign of the Times (or maybe a song of the same name) as his episode airs a week after its release, and we can't wait.