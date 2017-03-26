What Are You Up To, Harry Styles?

Mark Robert Milan/GC Images

HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM.

Harry Styles is set to have a massive 2017 thanks to his film debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, but some suspicious activity on social media — along with a mysterious TV spot that's hyping a certain date — indicates that there may be more to look forward to from the One Direction singer, and soon.

On March 25, during an episode of the U.K.'s X Factor, a quick glimmer of a preview flashed that featured Styles, soaking wet, stepping out of a dark room and into a light-filled doorway. There's a long look at those green eyes of his, and as subtle piano plays in the background, the date is revealed: April 7.

That's not all, though: Styles flooded his Instagram with ... light. Or blank space. Or maybe he just sat on his phone and accidentally uploaded a bunch of white fields to the photo-sharing app. Whatever it is, he just happened to post these non-pics as the 30-second snippet started making the rounds.

This is the latest surprise in a week full of them for Directioners, as the lads have been quite busy in their respective corners of the world. Zayn Malik released a new collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, "Still Got Time." Liam Payne released his collaboration with girlfriend Cheryl Cole by way of his first child. It's the two-year anniversary of Malik leaving the band, and one year since the drop of Mind of Mine, his solo debut.

All told, it's the perfect time for Styles to kick off his next chapter, so hurry up and get here, April.