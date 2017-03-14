All Time Low Covered ‘Green Light’ But Forgot To Dance Like Lorde

Getty

They’re waiting for it, they want it

Lorde made one thing abundantly clear in her music video and Saturday Night Live performance: "Green Light" comes with dancing. All Time Low didn't get this memo, but they covered the song just the same on Thursday (March 30) for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.

Surrounded by neon green lights, lead singer Alex Gaskarth belted out Lorde's emotional lyrics. I suppose it'd be hard to play guitar AND boogie across the stage.

Their version sounds just as raspy and haunting as Lorde's original. The band also performed their new song "Dirty Laundry," off their upcoming seventh LP, Last Young Renegade, due out June 2. Lorde's Melodrama conveniently arrives shortly after on June 16. Prepare your ears.