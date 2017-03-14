You Are Cordially Invited To Watch Brand-New Episodes Of My Super Sweet 16

Find out how YOU can appear on the returning MTV series!

Simply put, My Super Sweet 16 showcased the greatest and most lavish birthday bashes ever. And the symbolic milestone event is making a comeback: The entertaining series is returning to MTV! All together now (like Hilary Duff crooned as the installments began): "Gonna spread my wings, sweet sixteen!"

Now that you're officially invited to watch the fireworks and festivities, here's how YOU can be featured front and center on the iconic program. MTV and entertainment social network musical.ly today launched a partnership to cast a special episode; this collaboration marks the first time MTV has used a mobile app to audition and feature talent for one of its series.

The details: Beginning today, Musers can submit an entry video using the hashtag #MySuperSweetAudition for a chance to move on to a second round with producers and potentially star in an upcoming episode. Sounds super sweet, right?

Stay with MTV News for more My Super Sweet 16 updates and a look back at some of the most memorable big 1-6 incidents to unfold at the glitzy gatherings -- and get cracking on those casting submissions!