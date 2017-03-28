Tyler Baltierra's Instagram

Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra's Daughter Is Doing Her Own Version Of The Chicken Dance

"The Chicken Dance" has been around for ages, and Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's daughter Novalee is creating her own version of the popular party favorite -- with some help from a friend (and real-life poultry).

The toddler's doting dad -- who will be returning to MTV with his loved ones for a brand-new season of Teen Mom OG on April 17 -- tweeted a priceless clip of his little girl cradling one of the family's fowl and excitedly bopping around to some music.

"You have to be nice to it," Tyler tells his grinning "tootie fruitee" as she grooves to the beat in the video (the upload was in response to Teen Mom 2 Chelsea Houska pondering if she should get some chickens). "Careful, careful!" Who needs toys when you can play with pets?

Be sure to catch the vivacious two-year-old and her 'rents when Teen Mom OG premieres on Monday, April 17 at 9/8c -- and take a look at what's in store for the clan (and their fellow cast members) in the first look below.