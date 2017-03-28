Getty Images

He's got the most simultaneous tracks on the chart in history

Drake Just Smashed His Own Billboard Record As All Of More Life Climbs The Hot 100

Shortly after setting a new streaming record, Drake has gone ahead and made history on the Billboard Hot 100, too.

Not only did every single track from his new project More Life chart last week, he smashed the record for most simultaneous songs on the Hot 100 with a total of 24 tracks. That's all of More Life plus his features on Gucci Mane's "Both" and Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds."

Drake now also holds the record for the most charted songs as a solo artist. He's had 154 tracks chart, beating out Lil Wayne's 135. The only entity that's landed more songs on the Hot 100 is the cast of Glee, which, at 207 tracks, will be tough to beat.

Sounds like both Drake and Nicki get to celebrate their reign atop the charts.