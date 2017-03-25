Liam Payne Is Now A Dad!

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

He and Cheryl Cole are 'madly in love' with their beautiful baby

Congratulations are in order for Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole: They're now the parents of a baby boy!

Both Cole and Payne are elated, and shared their thrill by posting the same intimate shot of Payne with their bundle of joy — who made his arrival on March 22 — to their respective Instagrams.

"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless ... wow!" he gushed, dubbing the birth of his son his newly favorite "memory I have so far."

"I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed."

"Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts," Cheryl wrote. "We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival."

Payne and Cole kept mum on the subject of Cole's pregnancy over the last few months, wryly winking at her growing baby bump in interviews without straight-on addressing the huge change facing their relationship. They didn't announce that they were expecting until their baby was here, which makes the news all the more joyous.

Massive congrats to the happy parents!