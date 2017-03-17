Liam Payne Opens Up About ‘Dream’ Girl Cheryl For The First Time

Getty Images

By now, you’ve hopefully gotten over the shock and awe of seeing Liam Payne shirtless and nipple-less (yes, seriously) on the cover of Rollacoaster magazine. Good thing, because it’s time to lose your cool all over again once you read what Payne said in the U.K. mag’s accompanying interview.

For the first time, the One Direction singer opened up about his relationship with British pop star Cheryl, whom he admits was his teenage crush.

“This is the thing: In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream,” Payne said. “You wake up in the most beautiful places. Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

Payne, 23, and Cheryl, 33, began dating last year, though they first met when he competed on The X Factor in 2010 with his future 1D bandmates. Much has been made about their 10-year age gap, but Payne insists it’s a good thing. He’s about to embark on a solo career, and says there’s a lot he can learn from Cheryl, who’s been in the music industry for almost 15 years.

“It’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things — someone who’s taken greater steps than me,” Payne said of the former Girls Aloud singer. “Her solo career was amazing. She’s been in the industry for [14] years now. She fully supports me.”

The couple are reportedly expecting their first child, though they’ve never made an official announcement. Cheryl all but confirmed the news, though, at a photo shoot last month, where she can be seeing cradling her noticeable baby bump. Payne hinted at their baby news in Rollacoaster, saying, “We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us.” Awww.