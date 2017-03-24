Iggy Azalea’s Butt Has A Message For Trump In Her ‘Mo Bounce’ Video

Def Jam / YouTube

A day after dropping her new single "Mo Bounce," Iggy Azalea has revealed the track's neon-colored video.

Obviously, she twerks in the clip. You don't release a song called "Mo Bounce" without doing just that. She's joined in her bounce house by a few other women and girls — no dudes allowed at this party, which is lit up by black lights and bright outfits.

At one point, Iggy flashes a patch on her butt that reads "My Pussy Grabs Back," keeping the Women's March catchphrase alive well into the year. Yes, it's a little confusing that the anti-Trump message is on her butt and not somewhere else. It's also confusing that at one point Iggy rocks what looks like a Supreme bodysuit that actually says "Superior" in the brand's signature font (especially since it used to say "Supreme"), but in both cases, she's close enough that we get the picture.