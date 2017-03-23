Getty Images

Iggy Azalea Wants One Thing And One Thing Only: 'Mo Bounce'

Izzy Azalea has just one request on her new single. She needs more bounce, and she needs it now.

The rapper's second new track of 2017, "Mo Bounce," is an insistent demand for increasing amounts of bounce no matter the cost. Where does Iggy want the bounce? In the motherfucking house, naturally.

Over a wobbly dubstep beat, she makes her desires clear through repetition. But how much bounce is enough bounce? Will Iggy ever satisfy her need for bounce? Or is it like money, where the more bounce you have the more bounce you want?

Only one thing is clear: This house is dangerously low on bounce.