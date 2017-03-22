God Is A Huge Green Day Fan, According To Stephen Colbert

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When Green Day performed "Still Breathing" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Revolution Radio track got a heavenly intro.

Like, literally.

Colbert stepped aside and let God — seriously — introduce the veteran pop-punk trio before they launched into the single, as apparently God is as much of a fan of "Basket Case" and the rest of their songs as you are. Still, it made for a dramatic send-up for an ear-pummeling track, and a worthy stray from Colbert's typical script.

Green Day are currently touring in support of their latest album, Revolution Radio. It's great. You should go, especially if "Troubled Times," "Still Breathing," and the rest of the politically-charged Revolution Radio tracklist is striking a chord.