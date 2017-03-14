Cheyenne Floyd's Instagram

Are You The One? And Challenge Alum Cheyenne Welcomes Her Very Own Princess

One half of Team Princess now has her very own mini queen to call her own.

Cheyenne, who memorably appeared on Season 3 of Are You The One? and subsequently landed third place on Rivals III with partner Devin (aka the other half of TP), just welcomed a baby girl.

Fittingly, Devin offered his well wishes to his pal and her mini-me shortly after the birth announcement.

And right before Baby R made her highly anticipated debut (Chey announced she was pregnant in October 2016), the brand-new parent savored the final days with her burgeoning belly. Now we need some photos of Chey and Ryder together!

