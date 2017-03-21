These Teen Mom 2 Reunion Throwback Photos Gave Us A Trip Down Memory Lane

Randy Houska

Randy Houska has been a staple at the Teen Mom 2 reunions -- and even though Aubree's grandfather didn't appear with his daughter Chelsea during last night's Part 1 special, he made sure to offer some adorable memories through the years from the televised gathering. It's an MTV flashback, courtesy of the lovable, Yoda-like parent's Twitter account!

First up, his granddaughter bonding with Leah Messer's munchkin Ali:

And a group shot with the original 16 and Pregnant Season 2 crew (including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans and Leah):

Last, but certainly not least, Maci Bookout and her son Bentley hanging with his little girl (and her mini-me). And the Tennessean took notice of the retro image and responded with "omg look at those little cuties." We agree, Maci!

Share your favorite Teen Mom 2 moment from this season in the comments