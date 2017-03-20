Zayn And Gigi Hadid’s Nicknames For Each Other Are Extraordinarily Basic

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Is this what they call each other during their 'Pillowtalk'?

Fans have dubbed Zayn and Gigi Hadid as Zigi, but behind closed doors — they live together! — the couple have their own nicknames for each other. "I call her Gee, she calls me Zee," cover star Zayn told Sunday Times Style in its March issue.

Using your initial as a nickname is hardly an original idea, but at least Zigi haven't revealed any sappy pet names — "schnookums," anyone? — that automatically make whoever they're hanging out with feel like a third wheel. Those terms of affection may still exist when the cameras are off, however.

“There’s some other nicknames too, but I’ll keep those private," Zayn teased. I guess when you've been together for almost two years, nicknames are part of the territory.

So, to recap: Today we learned that when Zayn sings "I just wanna keep callin' your name" in "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," the name he's calling is likely Gee. Good to know.