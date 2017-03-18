Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, And Ty Dolla $ign Serve Adult Candyland Vibes With 'Swalla'

Warner Bros. Records

Like the kids board game, but with neon! And bass! And butts!

Jason Derulo's next album, JD5, is coming, and he's leading its charge with a major collaboration featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

The hook of "Swalla" is already one of the most recognizable ones (and easiest to get stuck in your head) out there at the moment, but the video is a candy-coated spectacular that basically looks like Lisa Frank gave the club a makeover and threw in some sugary snacks for good measure.

Even the band is done up in shades of bubblegum between the musicians' wigs and instruments, and the dancers flanking Derulo and Ty Dolla took their outfit cues from the bright shades of sour gummies that the camera cuts to in between dance breaks. Nicki's face-covering shades reflect the neon stripes of a room that are so bright she needs them to shield her eyes.

No word yet as to when JD5 drops, but rest assured "Swalla" will hold Derulo cravings over until then.